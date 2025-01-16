4 Potential Trade Destinations for Rangers’ Zac Jones

The New York Rangers are in a tough spot this season as they continue to struggle after a slow start to their 2024-25 campaign. After trading both Jacob Trouba and Kappo Kakko, it seems as though they aren’t done making moves in hopes of fighting their way back into a playoff spot.

Defender Zachary Jones has recently had his name brought up in trade discussions as it was reported by Elliotte Friedman that the team had permitted Jones to seek a trade elsewhere. Jones, who is 24 years old, has four goals and 21 assists for 25 points through 95 games in his career.

Related: New York Rangers’ Top-20 All-Time Goal Scorers

While there should be plenty of teams interested in the left-handed defender, let’s take a look at four specific teams that could be potential trade destinations for Jones.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have been looking to bolster their defensive depth all season and after being connected to John Klingberg recently, it seems as though they could be looking to bolster it in the event of any injuries. If the price is right, it makes sense for them to take a chance on Jones and add to the depth for a playoff run. While the Rangers haven’t made it clear what they’re asking for in return for Jones, the Oilers should at least inquire about what it would take to bring him in.

Zac Jones, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers have dealt with defensive depth issues for the past several seasons, but it finally went away after trading Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Ty Emberson. Even with depleted depth, the Oilers were able to make it to the Stanley Cup Final last season coming up just short in seven games, losing to the Florida Panthers. With a strengthened defensive lineup, they could easily win their first Stanley Cup since 1990 this season. Jones would likely play a seventh-defender role with them, but with how much Kris Knoblauch likes to move his lineup around, he might be in a better situation with the Oilers and have more opportunities.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have had a surprisingly good 2024-25 campaign and could sneak into the playoffs after many fans around the league had counted them out entering the season. They are in a position where they could buy low on players and try to make a playoff run this season, but I am sure they would want to maintain their potential future.

With their lack of defensive depth being the biggest question mark, they may take a chance on Jones so long as it doesn’t cost them much more than a mid-round draft pick. Realistically, the Flames will likely give Jones the best opportunity, likely playing him on the third-pairing consistently.

Seattle Kraken

Another team that could take a chance on Jones, as long as the price isn’t high, is the Seattle Kraken. They took a chance on former Ranger Kaapo Kakko and he has played extremely well since being traded there. They could look to add another reclamation project in hopes of sneaking into the playoffs as early as next season.

For now, it doesn’t seem like they’ll crack a playoff spot this season, but things can change in the blink of an eye. Either way, he could be someone who helps them both now and in the future. Realistically, he would be a seventh defender with the Kraken but could play every other game and provide internal competition to drive up the play of his teammates,

Ottawa Senators

The fourth and final team that makes sense to acquire Jones is the Ottawa Senators, who have been fighting to keep a playoff spot under new head coach Travis Green and have played well enough to be considered a possibility for the postseason.

However, their defensive depth is an issue and may haunt them if they do end up making it into the playoffs. If the asking price is low, they could take a chance on Jones and have him play a depth role in the case of any injuries, as their fans have been asking for a defensive upgrade since the season began. They would likely give him a fair chance at earning the third-pairing role, but he may start in the same seventh-defender role as the other teams may give him.

Based on reports, it seems as though the Rangers will be moving on from Jones before the March 7th trade deadline. Any of these four teams could make sense to acquire him since they have some depth issues on their blue line, but time will tell which of them, if any, end up bringing him in.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.