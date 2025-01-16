Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Avalanche – 1/16/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (28-13-3) at AVALANCHE (27-17-1)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Corey Perry — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Josh Brown

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 5-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Jonathan Drouin

Joel Kiviranta — Mikko Rantanen — Logan O’Connor

Ross Colton — Parker Kelly — Juuso Parsinen

Jere Innala — Casey Mittelstadt — Jason Polin

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Sam Malinski

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Girard will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Rantanen, who played a handful of shifts at center during a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, will center the second line Thursday.

