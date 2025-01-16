Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Avalanche – 1/16/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (28-13-3) at AVALANCHE (27-17-1)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Corey Perry — Noah Philp — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Josh Brown
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
The Oilers did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 5-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Jonathan Drouin
Joel Kiviranta — Mikko Rantanen — Logan O’Connor
Ross Colton — Parker Kelly — Juuso Parsinen
Jere Innala — Casey Mittelstadt — Jason Polin
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Sam Malinski
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Girard will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Rantanen, who played a handful of shifts at center during a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, will center the second line Thursday.
