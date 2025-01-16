Oilers News & Rumours: Klingberg, Ristolainen, Pettersson, Philp

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t been too active on the trade market recently and while their strong play has allowed them to be patient in terms of pursuing a trade, things will be starting to heat up sooner rather than later as the 2025 Trade Deadline rapidly approaches. At the time of this article, they currently sit second in the Pacific Division with a 27-13-3 record just four points behind the leading Vegas Golden Knights.

After a trip to the Stanley Cup Final last season, fans expect the Oilers to be active in hopes of winning their first Stanley Cup since 1990 this season. In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at a recent update about John Klingberg being a player of interest, Rasmus Ristolainen and Marcus Pettersson being potential trade targets, and what the plan could be with Noah Philp.

Oilers Among Frontrunners for Klingberg

In a recent segment for TSN’s Insider Trading, it was revealed that the Oilers were among the frontrunners to land Klingberg, a former member of the Toronto Maple Leafs who hasn’t played since late 2023 after going down with a hip injury. The Oilers, Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Vancouver Canucks were all listed as potential fits and teams that have expressed interest in signing him, and his decision is expected within the next week or so.

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Klingberg, who is 32 years old, has scored 81 goals and added 331 assists for 412 points through 633 career games in the NHL. Often praised for his offensive-minded approach, contending teams could look to add him on a cost-effective contract for a playoff run, and the Oilers will have the money to spend considering Evander Kane is expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve following knee surgery.

Ristolainen, Pettersson Viewed as Potential Fits

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period took a look at some potential trade candidates heading toward the 2025 Trade Deadline, and the Oilers were mentioned a few times throughout a recent article. Two of the most prominent connections seemed to be Flyers’ Ristolainen and Penguins’ Pettersson. Both defenders will bring back a solid return for their respective teams, and won’t likely be moved until closer to the deadline.

They would have to move some money out to make a deal work for either player, but considering their interest in adding defensive depth for a playoff run, it makes sense they’ve been connected to two defenders who have been in trade rumours for several months now.

Philp Called Up From AHL, Plays Against Wild

The Oilers decided to call up forward Noah Philp from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the initial belief is he will remain with the team for the remainder of the season. Up until this point, no trades have been made and nobody has been placed on waivers, so for now, it seems like just another body is being brought up so that head coach Kris Knoblauch can exercise some new options with his lineup.

Knoblauch has been utilizing Jeff Skinner, who signed a one-year contract this offseason with the Oilers, in an interesting way. He has found himself as the odd man out either playing on the fourth line or not playing at all as a healthy scratch. While the Philp call-up doesn’t indicate a move is coming, it could indicate the team is considering all options at centre.

