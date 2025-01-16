NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, John Tavares was injured in practice on Wednesday and is now considered week-to-week for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team made corresponding moves on Thursday. Connor McDavid will likely have escaped a fine after delivering a hit to Marcus Johansson. There is also talk about an extension and if fans should assume it will happen in Edmonton. Could Ryan O’Reilly be on the move out of Nashville? The Predators aren’t shopping the veteran center, but they are listening to offers.

Tavares Week to Week for the Maple Leafs

John Tavares has been placed on the IR after his incident in practice yesterday, where he fell awkwardly and practically did the splits. It wasn’t known then how bad things were, and Tavares was being evaluated. On Thursday, it was revealed he would be out at least one week and is likely week to week in terms of his timeline to return. Pierre LeBrun reported that it was first thought it would be 2-4 weeks. Then, it was a bit better than that. He thinks at least two weeks and we’ll see in 7-10 days where things are at.

The Maple Leafs made a corresponding move after learning of Tavares’ health status and called up Fraser Minten.

The Tavares injury will not impact what the team plans to do at the trade deadline. They are still looking for a center and would have been regardless of the injury situation.

Oilers McDavid Won’t Be Fined for Hit on Johansson

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravailli reports that “No fine expected for Oilers Connor McDavid after he delivered an elbow on Wild’s Marcus Johansson last night..” The hit went unpenalized in the game, and it sounds like the league has looked at the play and determined that it’s not subject to supplemental discipline.

In an interesting take this week, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski was on The Sheet with Jeff Marek and asked why we’re all assuming because Leon Draisaitl signed in Edmonton, McDavid will. “I don’t think that’s the case. I think the next couple of playoff seasons for the Oilers, whilst Connor McDavid remains under contract, are very, very important.”

Wyshynski tried to sell the idea that McDavid might look to a team like the New York Rangers because they’ll be positioned to take a run at the superstar and have Adam Fox on the blue line and Igor Shesterkin in goal. He said McDavid might stick his head out the window and try to smell the flowers a little bit.

There is also news that the Oilers are the frontrunners to sign John Klingberg, but it’s not believed he will be their only move. Jason Strudwick of the Got Yer’ Back podcast said Klingberg is something he would do if the Oilers added him at league minimum and could bury the contract if it didn’t work out. But if things don’t work out, the Oilers need another option for the playoffs.

Predators Not Shopping Ryan O’Reilly

LeBrun reported that teams are calling the Nashville Predators about Ryan O’Reilly. They aren’t shopping him, but they are listening to offers. LeBrun said that several teams are interested and if they come forward with a serious offer, he could be moved.

The Predators are reportedly fine if they keep O’Reilly because they believe he will be part of a bounce-back season in 2025-26. But, if a team knocks the socks off the Preds with an offer, they’ll consider it.

LeBrun said that teams best not come to the Predators with a draft pick as compensation because that conversation will end quickly.