5 Ways the Maple Leafs Can Turn Their Season Around

To cut to the chase, the Toronto Maple Leafs are losing, mired in their worst stretch of the season. They’ve lost three straight, including the 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. This marks only their second three-game losing streak in the past three years. With key games roaring down the tracks against the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, and Tampa Bay Lightning, the team must make strategic adjustments to regain momentum and solidify their position atop the Atlantic Division.

What are five things the Maple Leafs must do to get the good ship Blue & White back on course?

First, the Maple Leafs Must Improve Their Defensive Play

Defensive breakdowns must be keeping the Maple Leafs coaching staff awake at night. During their recent losing streak, poor defensive zone coverage and failure to clear rebounds allowed the Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, and the Stars on Tuesday night to capitalize on second chances. Goaltender Joseph Woll was often hung out to dry. Why? Because the loose coverage around the crease left him exposed.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How can the team address these issues? First, the Maple Leafs must focus on tightening defensive gaps, especially in front of their net. The team’s blueliners must do a better job clearing rebounds and tying up opposing forwards, which might be due to poor communication between the goaltender and his defensemen. If so, that, too, must change.

One thing or another, the team has to allow fewer high-danger chances while creating more of their own. Increased physicality and more intelligent puck management in the defensive zone would help limit opponents’ scoring opportunities. The puck movement is good, but the finish is horrible.

Second, the Maple Leafs Must Revamp Their Offensive Lines

Head coach Craig Berube’s experiment of placing Steven Lorentz alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner showed initial promise but lacked sustained impact. It ended quickly. The Maple Leafs need to find line combinations that generate consistent offensive pressure.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

Reuniting proven line combinations or integrating more offensively skilled players into the top six could reignite team scoring. Additionally, giving players like Nicholas Robertson more ice time might inject energy and creativity into the offense. The goal is to establish chemistry and maintain offensive zone time, pressuring opponents into mistakes.

Third, the Maple Leafs Must Make Power Play Adjustments

The Maple Leafs’ power play is snakebitten, hitting the post six times against Dallas. Despite creating chances, they struggled to convert. This calls for adjustments in puck movement and player positioning.

Quickening puck rotation and creating more traffic in front of the net could turn near-misses into goals. Varying shot selection and employing more one-timers might also help break through. Special teams often decide close games, and fine-tuning the power play could be the difference in snapping the losing streak.

Fourth, the Maple Leafs Must Work to Build Joseph Woll’s Confidence

Woll has faced significant pressure with backup Anthony Stolarz sidelined. After allowing nine goals over his last two starts, Woll’s confidence might be teetering. The coaching staff must find a balance between giving Woll enough starts to regain form while not overexposing him to risk further struggles.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Stolarz remains unavailable, integrating load management strategies—such as carefully selecting Woll’s starts based on matchup difficulty—could aid his recovery. Reinforcing defensive support in front of Woll will also ease his workload.

Fifth, the Maple Leafs Must Improve Their Mental Toughness and Game Management

If the regular season is a dress rehearsal for the playoffs, as Nick Kypreos noted, then it will be important to build mental resilience in preparation for playoff-like situations. The regular season must be used as a testing ground for high-pressure scenarios. The Maple Leafs need to work to build a mindset of urgency while maintaining composure.

Coaching strategies should emphasize closing out games, responding to adversity, and staying disciplined. Leadership from core players like Matthews, Marner, and John Tavares is crucial in setting the tone. Maintaining focus during key moments can turn narrow losses into wins.

The Bottom Line: The Maple Leafs Need a Path Forward

The Maple Leafs’ current struggles present an opportunity for growth. By tightening up defensive play, revamping offensive lines, refining the power play, managing Woll’s workload, and fostering mental toughness, the team can right the ship. With tough opponents ahead, starting tonight with the Devils, implementing these changes could be the key to regaining momentum and securing their place atop the Atlantic Division. The coming games will reveal whether the team can adapt and emerge stronger from this adversity.