Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Jets – 1/16/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (19-23-3) at JETS (30-12-3)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura — Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, John Hayden
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
Tanev (undisclosed) did not take part in the Kraken morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision, Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Cole Perfetti
Dominic Toninato — David Gustafsson — Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: None
Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Forwards Namestnikov and Appleton skated individually Thursday and eachcould return to practice in non-contact jerseys Friday, and defensemen Miller and Fleury each could each return against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. … The Jets loaned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
