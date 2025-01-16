Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Jets – 1/16/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (19-23-3) at JETS (30-12-3)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura — Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, John Hayden

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Tanev (undisclosed) did not take part in the Kraken morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision, Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Cole Perfetti

Dominic Toninato — David Gustafsson — Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: None

Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Forwards Namestnikov and Appleton skated individually Thursday and eachcould return to practice in non-contact jerseys Friday, and defensemen Miller and Fleury each could each return against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. … The Jets loaned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

