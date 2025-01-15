Jets Trade Dmitry Kuzmin to Blackhawks for Isaak Phillips

The Winnipeg Jets have traded defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Isaak Phillips.

Kuzmin, 21, was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at 82nd overall and has played 21 games with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose this season, recording one goal and three assists for four points. The left-hander is in his second professional season and has yet to make his NHL debut.

We have acquired defenceman Isaak Phillips from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin. pic.twitter.com/fjq42vCPBP — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 15, 2025

Phillips, 23, was drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft at 141st overall and has played three games with the Blackhawks this season, scoring one goal, and 28 with the Rockford IceHogs, recording one goal and seven assists for eight points. In 56-career NHL games with the Blackhawks over parts of four seasons, he has two goals and 10 assists for 12 points. He played a career-high 33 NHL games last season.

The move will give the Jets a little more defensive depth on the farm, which could come in handy down the stretch considering the number of injuries their defensemen have suffered this season. Haydn Fleury and Colin Miller are currently out and Dylan Samberg just returned after missing 21 games with a broken foot.