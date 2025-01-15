Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Sabres – 01/15/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (26-15-3) at SABRES (16-22-5)

6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Dustin Tokarski

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes recalled Smith, a defenseman, from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; to open the roster spot, they placed Andersen on injured reserve; the goalie has not played since Oct. 26. … Malenstyn could return after missing three games because of illness.

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Samuelsson could play after missing two games because of an illness. … Kulich, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate Wednesday, his first time on the ice with the Sabres since being injured Jan. 6. He could potentially return Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Latest for THW: