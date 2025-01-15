Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Sabres – 01/15/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (26-15-3) at SABRES (16-22-5)
6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dustin Tokarski
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes recalled Smith, a defenseman, from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; to open the roster spot, they placed Andersen on injured reserve; the goalie has not played since Oct. 26. … Malenstyn could return after missing three games because of illness.
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Samuelsson could play after missing two games because of an illness. … Kulich, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate Wednesday, his first time on the ice with the Sabres since being injured Jan. 6. He could potentially return Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
