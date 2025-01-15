Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Wild – 01/15/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (27-13-3) at WILD (27-13-4)
8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Kasperi Kapanen — Noah Philp — Corey Perry
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Ty Emberson — Josh Brown
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Brett Kulak
Injured: None
Status report:
Ekholm, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision for undisclosed reasons. … Philp was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Edmonton Oilers 50-Goal Scorers
- Oilers’ Emberson Is Emerging as Defenceman Who Can Close Games
- Oilers Among Frontrunners for John Klingberg as He Attempts Return
Wild projected lineup
Mats Zuccarello — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones
Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian
Declan Chisholm — Jon Merrill
Travis Dermott — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: None
Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body)
Status report:
Kaprizov, a forward, and Faber, a defenseman, each skated Wednesday morning, but neither will play. Kaprizov will miss his 10th straight game; Faber’s fourth.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators, Canucks, Wild
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Loss to the Golden Knights
- Golden Knights Utilize Third Period Scoring to Win Over Wild