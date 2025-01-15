Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Wild – 01/15/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (27-13-3) at WILD (27-13-4)

8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Kasperi Kapanen — Noah Philp — Corey Perry

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Ty Emberson — Josh Brown

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Brett Kulak

Injured: None

Status report:

Ekholm, a defenseman, did not participate in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision for undisclosed reasons. … Philp was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Wild projected lineup

Mats Zuccarello — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm — Jon Merrill

Travis Dermott — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: None

Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body)

Status report:

Kaprizov, a forward, and Faber, a defenseman, each skated Wednesday morning, but neither will play. Kaprizov will miss his 10th straight game; Faber’s fourth.

