Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Hurricanes – 1/12/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (17-20-5) at HURRICANES (26-15-2)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, VICTORY+
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano – Ryan Strome – Sam Colangelo
Cutter Gauthier – Mason McTavish – Robby Fabbri
Isac Lundestrom – Leo Carlsson – Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston – Jansen Harkins – Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe – Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin – Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov – Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Troy Terry
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis – Sebastian Aho – Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov – Jordan Staal – Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska – Jack Drury – Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin – Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov – Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith – Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: None
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)
