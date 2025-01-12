Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Hurricanes – 1/12/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (17-20-5) at HURRICANES (26-15-2)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, VICTORY+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano – Ryan Strome – Sam Colangelo
Cutter Gauthier – Mason McTavish – Robby Fabbri
Isac Lundestrom – Leo Carlsson – Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston – Jansen Harkins – Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe – Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin – Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov – Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal
John Gibson

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Troy Terry

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis – Sebastian Aho – Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov – Jordan Staal – Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska – Jack Drury – Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin – Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov – Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith – Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)

