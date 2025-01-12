Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Red Wings – 1/12/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (18-22-3) at RED WINGS (19-18-4)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KHN, KONG, NHLN, SN
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Ryker Evans
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Gustav Olofsson
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
Grubauer could start after Daccord made 33 saves in a 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)
Status report
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he wouldn’t decide on a starting goalie until Sunday.