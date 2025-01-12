Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Red Wings – 1/12/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

3 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KHN, KONG, NHLN, SN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Ryker Evans

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Grubauer could start after Daccord made 33 saves in a 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he wouldn’t decide on a starting goalie until Sunday.