Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Sabres – 1/11/25

by

The Seattle Kraken take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (17-22-3) at SABRES (16-21-5)

4 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, MSG-B, SN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

If Daccord starts, it will be his first start since Dec. 22 after missing five games with an upper-body injury; he replaced Grubauer in the second period of a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn
Nicolas Aube-Kubel — Tyson Kozak — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (illness), Beck Malenstyn (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Malenstyn returned to practice Friday but his status for Saturday had yet to be determined; the forward, who has missed the past two games, took line rushes primarily on defense alongside Gilbert. … Samuelsson, a defenseman, did not practice and will “probably” be ruled out against the Kraken, coach Lindy Ruff said.

