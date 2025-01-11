Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Penguins – 1/11/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (19-18-3) at PENGUINS (18-17-8)

4 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Zack Ostapchuk — Shane Pinto — Nick Cousins

Cole Reinhardt — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Maxence Guenette, Matthew Highmore

Injured: David Perron (upper body), Michael Amadio (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Linus Ullmark (back), Noah Gregor (lower body), Travis Hamonic (lower body)

Status report

Jensen is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Friday. … Gregor crashed feet first in the boards in the second period of a 4-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The forward will “be out for a little while,” Senators coach Travis Green said after the game. … Ottawa recalled Highmore and MacEwen, each a forward, from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Jesse Puljujarvi

Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves

Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)

Status report

Malkin rotated at second-line center, his usual position, with Glass getting most of the reps there in practice Friday. He was a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and a game-time decision for a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

