Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Penguins – 1/11/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (19-18-3) at PENGUINS (18-17-8)
4 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Zack Ostapchuk — Shane Pinto — Nick Cousins
Cole Reinhardt — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Maxence Guenette, Matthew Highmore
Injured: David Perron (upper body), Michael Amadio (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Linus Ullmark (back), Noah Gregor (lower body), Travis Hamonic (lower body)
Status report
Jensen is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Friday. … Gregor crashed feet first in the boards in the second period of a 4-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The forward will “be out for a little while,” Senators coach Travis Green said after the game. … Ottawa recalled Highmore and MacEwen, each a forward, from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Jesse Puljujarvi
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves
Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)
Status report
Malkin rotated at second-line center, his usual position, with Glass getting most of the reps there in practice Friday. He was a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and a game-time decision for a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
