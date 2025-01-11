Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Panthers – 1/11/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (20-19-5) at PANTHERS (25-15-2)

1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Oliver Wahlstrom — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Mark McLaughlin — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Mark Kastelic, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report:

Neither team was expected to hold a morning skate. … Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman who has been out since being injured Nov. 12 at St. Louis, continues to skate and worked out on the ice Friday following Boston’s practice in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov — Niko Mikkola

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Ekblad, who returned to the Florida lineup Wednesday for a 4-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club after missing one game with an undisclosed injury, did not practice Friday. Coach Paul Maurice said the defenseman will be a game-time decision.

