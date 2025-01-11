Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Panthers – 1/11/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (20-19-5) at PANTHERS (25-15-2)
1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Oliver Wahlstrom — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Mark McLaughlin — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Mark Kastelic, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report:
Neither team was expected to hold a morning skate. … Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman who has been out since being injured Nov. 12 at St. Louis, continues to skate and worked out on the ice Friday following Boston’s practice in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Maple Leafs
- Bruins Must Call Up Poitras, Lysell, and Merkulov
- Bruins Need to Seriously Look Into a Trade for Pettersson
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Dmitry Kulikov — Niko Mikkola
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Ekblad, who returned to the Florida lineup Wednesday for a 4-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club after missing one game with an undisclosed injury, did not practice Friday. Coach Paul Maurice said the defenseman will be a game-time decision.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 4-1 Loss to Panthers
- Every NHL Team’s Most Underrated Prospect
- Panthers Victorious in First Trip to Utah