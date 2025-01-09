Panthers Victorious in First Trip to Utah

Wednesday night, we saw the Utah Hockey Club and the Florida Panthers match up for the first time this season. This would be the Panthers’ first trip to the Delta Center, the NHL’s newest venue and a place where Utah has struggled, only winning one game in their last nine games played at home going into Wednesday night’s contest.

With Utah losing six of their last seven games and the Panthers uncharacteristically losing four of their previous six entering play Wednesday night, both teams were desperate for a victory.

Game Recap

After an uneventful first period in which the Panthers and Utah combined for only 14 shots and three high-danger chances, the Panthers opened the scoring one minute into the second on a powerplay goal from Sam Reinhart, his 23rd of the season.

Sam Reinhart's 23rd of the season breaks the ice 🐆



— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 9, 2025

Although far more exciting, Reinhart’s goal would be the only one of the second period, and the Panthers would take a 1-0 lead into the final frame. In the second period, the two teams combined for 29 shots, nine high-danger chances and 2.32 expected goals. This was a significant change of pace from the first period, where there were only 0.94 expected goals.

Much like the second, the Panthers would strike early, extending their lead to 2-0 two minutes into the final period. Jesper Boqvist found himself alone in the slot and converted off an excellent pass from Carter Verhaeghe.

The game’s most significant talking point won’t be a goal but the nasty knee-on-knee collision between Niko Mikkola and Kevin Stenlund.

— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 9, 2025

The refs determined this hit from Mikkola was only worth two minutes rather than a five-minute major. Still, seeing some supplemental discipline come from this one would not be shocking, considering you can see him intentionally extend his knee to make the hit. Shortly after killing off Mikkola’s kneeing penalty, the Panthers would find themselves shorthanded after Sam Bennett was called for slashing.

Utah would make the game 2-1 on the ensuing powerplay on a goal from Logan Cooley with five minutes to play. However, this would be as close as Utah would get before the Panthers iced the game with two empty net goals, making a 4-1 final. Utah has lost nine of their last 10 games on home ice and seven of their last eight overall. These two teams play again on March 28, when both could be jockeying for playoff position.