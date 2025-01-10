Bruins Need to Seriously Look Into a Trade for Pettersson

The 2024-25 season for the Boston Bruins has had its twists and turns. They started the season slow and decided to fire head coach Jim Montgomery and promote Joe Sacco on an interim basis. The Bruins have also managed to struggle with special teams play, which has not softened the blow for their five-on-five performances.

If there was a glaring issue for the Bruins it was their goal scoring. While they did go out and sign center Elias Lindholm in the offseason, the goal-scoring did not get solved. They need offense in the worst way possible, and with Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson being available via trade, this is a player that the Bruins should be all-in on.

Pettersson Gives the Bruins a Dynamic Presence

This is not to say that Matthew Poitras cannot grow into this role or that Pavel Zacha or Lindholm can fill the role. However, there is no denying that the Bruins could use a legitimate top-line center. Furthermore, they do not grow on trees and a player of this caliber does not come around often.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pettersson is 26 years old and is a true number-one center and has been for quite some time. When he first broke into the league, he had two straight 60-plus point seasons. Not only could he put the puck in the net, but his vision and playmaking ability were noticeable. It only got better from there.

After a short 2020-21 season, Pettersson picked up where he left off with another 68-point campaign. The ceiling for him got higher and higher and he reached the century point mark during the 2022-23 season. The Bruins NEED this type of offense.

Not only has Pettersson recorded a 100-point season in his short career, he has been a three-time 30-goal scorer and has reached the 20-goal mark twice. The Bruins have had just one player reach the 30-goal mark from the 2022-23 season until now and that’s David Pastrnak. When you look at this season, the offensive issues run deep and that’s where a player like Pettersson comes into play.

Bruins Offensive Issues Run Deep

During the 2023-24 season, it was an unexpected surprise with the output of production. It was supposed to be a down season with iconic players Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retiring. Furthermore, general manager Don Sweeney decided to part ways with Taylor Hall, which lessened the scoring depth.

Despite all of that, the Bruins’ depth decided to shine and pick up the slack. Trent Frederic, Pavel Zacha, Charlie Coyle, and Morgan Geekie all had career seasons in terms of goals and points and it paid enormous dividends. Fast forward a year, and it’s a completely different picture.

It’s not just a single player, it’s collectively as a team. The Bruins are not an offensive wagon and are not constructed as such. The writing was always on the wall for Jake DeBrusk never to return, but his 17 goals are certainly missed in the lineup. Ironically, he would be tied for first on the Bruins this season.

The Bruins have just four players with ten goals or more. As a team they struggle to score, ranking 26th in goals scored. To make matters worse, they have the fourth-fewest goals per game at 2.52. The teams they are ahead of? The Anaheim Ducks, Nashville Predators, and Chicago Blackhawks. That smells like a problem because all of those teams are at the bottom of the league and likely to be lottery teams. For the Bruins and being in the playoff mix, this is something that is going to catch up to them if it already hasn’t.

Pettersson not only solves this problem, but makes the Bruins better and more dynamic. He improves their top two lines and also can help with the struggling power play, which has a success rate of 12.2%. Picture this, Pettersson centering Pastrnak and then building a connection. That’s a dynamic duo for years to come and Pettersson fits this competitive window. Now that the player is identified and so is the need, what’s the cost?

It’s Doable, but Not Easy

This is going to be a tall task for Sweeney to pull off. It’s not impossible, but it will take a lot. First off, the Bruins are strapped to the salary cap ceiling with only $1.19 million in available space. Pettersson alone makes $11.6 million, so the Bruins would need to ship money out in order to bring that money in. Given the amount of term left on the deal, having a third team join the trade is extremely unlikely.

If the Canucks are willing to part ways with a young legitimate top-line center, they’ll want significant pieces in return. A young center such as Poitras would entice the Canucks and has NHL experience. This is a team that has been searching far and wide for defenseman help and the Bruins have a plethora of them.

It remains to be seen what a potential trade package could look like, but the Bruins are going to have to part ways with significant pieces to land him.

Pettersson Fits the Outlook

It may not feel that way this season, but the Bruins are built to win now. The way this roster is constructed and with the veteran players on it, they are in the primes of their careers. The goal is to win the Stanley Cup and adding a player of Pettersson’s caliber helps them deliver further on that contender potential. He is a dynamic offensive presence and gives the team a true first-line center for years to come.