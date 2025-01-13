Ducks Spoil Hurricanes’ Celebration of Eric Staal with a 3-2 Win in Overtime

Before the game, the Carolina Hurricanes honored Eric Staal, whose number 12 was retired and put into the rafters of the Lenovo Center. The former captain leads the Hurricanes franchise (since relocation) in a plethora of all-time records. He is first in goals (322), assists (453), points (775), hat tricks (13), power-play goals (105), and power-play points (252). He played 909 games with the team as a Stanley Cup winner and was a six-time All-Star. He will forever have a lasting legacy in the red, black, and white and is more than deserving to have his No. 12 retired to the rafters along with the other legends of the franchise. Congrats on the huge moment and career milestone, Eric.

After the ceremony, the Hurricanes took to the ice against the Anaheim Ducks for the first time during the 2024-25 season. After 60-plus minutes of hockey, the Ducks defeated the Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime. How did the Ducks spoil the fun for the Hurricanes on Eric Staal Day?

Game Recap

While the Hurricanes wanted to get out front in the first period, the Ducks had different ideas as Jansen Harkins got the visitors on the board first. After a clean pass by Nikita Nesterenko found Harkins streaking into the slot and got the puck past Pyotr Kochetkov. Things got chippy throughout the opening frame with lots of calls being missed as well as some late hits. There was also a scrum towards the end of the period. Early on, this game was chippy and fans saw tempers flare. The Hurricanes looked more like the dominant team outshooting the Ducks 11-7 in the first 20 minutes. However, the period ended with the visitors up 1-0.

Related: Martin’s Musings: Hurricanes Milestones, Jordan Staal Hot Week & Eric Staal Jersey Retirement

The second period was mainly a back-and-forth of puck possessions with limited shots. The Hurricanes outshot the Ducks 11-3 in the middle frame. There were some penalties, two to the Hurricanes and one to the Ducks. Lukas Dostal of the visiting side stood tall stopping all 11 shots in the second period. After 40 minutes, the Hurricanes were outshooting the Ducks 21-1 but were down 1-0.

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Entering the third period, the Hurricanes were looking for the equalizer while the Ducks were hoping to hold them off and ruin the party for Eric Staal. The Ducks did get out to a two-goal lead as Cutter Gauthier sniped the puck over Kochetkov’s shoulder. However, the Hurricanes made a hard push as they doubled up the shots on goal. At first, Sebastian Aho scored a goal but was called back for goalie interference. As fate proved otherwise, he made up for it with a beautiful assist to Andrei Svechikov for the backdoor tap-in goal. It cut the lead in half to make it 2-1 Ducks.

Related: Jordan Staal & the Hurricanes Shut Out Canucks 2-0

As the clock wound down, it seemed like Dostal was going to steal the game for the Ducks as he held the Hurricanes at bay. With under a minute left, Seth Jarvis had other ideas. He got the puck right by the Ducks goal, turned around and went upper 90 off the corner of the goal to tie the game 2-2. The Hurricanes battled back to get at least a point to send the game into overtime.

It did not take long in overtime as Gauthier scored his second of the game 1:52 into the extra frame. While the Hurricanes wished for the second point, at least they came back and got one point. Credit to the Ducks for coming in and fighting tough despite the Hurricanes onslaught. Shots on goal ended up Hurricanes 37, Ducks 20.

A Much-Needed Break

After playing seven games in 11 days, the Hurricanes (26-15-3) have the next two days off before they go on the road. They take on the Buffalo Sabres (16-22-5) on Wednesday, Jan. 15 for a 6 p.m. Eastern puck drop. Regarding the Ducks (18-20-5), they will face the Washington Capitals (28-10-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 14 for a 7 p.m. game time.