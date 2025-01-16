Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Stars – 1/16/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (21-18-4) at STARS (28-14-1)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Patrik Laine — Kirby Dach — Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jayden Struble
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston –Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Matej Blumel
Justin Hryckowian — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba — Thomas Harley
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Oettinger did not participate in the Stars morning skate Thursday but is expected to start. … Hintz is day to day after leaving during the first period of a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
