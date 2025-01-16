Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Stars – 1/16/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (21-18-4) at STARS (28-14-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Patrik Laine — Kirby Dach — Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jayden Struble

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston –Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Matej Blumel

Justin Hryckowian — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba — Thomas Harley

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Oettinger did not participate in the Stars morning skate Thursday but is expected to start. … Hintz is day to day after leaving during the first period of a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

