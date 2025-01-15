Hutson’s 3-Point Night Leads Canadiens to 5-3 Victory Over Utah

On Tuesday night, we saw two teams trending in a matchup in opposite directions. The Montreal Canadiens, who have won nine of their last 12 games, travelled to Salt Lake City to square off with the Utah Hockey Club, who has lost nine of their previous 11 games.

Game Recap

Almost immediately after puck drop, the Canadiens found themselves five-on-three, killing off two penalties. Utah would capitalize on the two-man advantage, opening the scoring two minutes into the game after Josh Doan whacked a shot off a rebound past Sam Montembeault.

It would not take the Canadiens long to respond. After killing off the remaining penalty, Mike Matheson went streaking through the middle of the ice, split both Utah defenders and beat Karel Vejmelka to tie the game on a partial breakaway.

How about the wheels on Mike Matheson?! 💨 pic.twitter.com/9AK0i20vkG — NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2025

Utah would regain the lead with less than a minute remaining in the first period on a goal from Nick Bjugstad. This concluded a first period that Utah dominated. They outshot the Canadiens 14-3. Utah had 11 more scoring chances and eight more high-danger chances than the Canadiens and won the expected goal battle in the period 2.74 to 0.29 (via Natural Stat Trick).

The Canadiens would find their footing in the second. Patrik Laine scored his first five-on-five goal of the season 10 minutes into the period to tie the game. The Canadiens would then take the 3-2 lead with a late-period goal, with a minute and a half remaining in the second period. The goal was scored by Kirby Dach, who undressed Vejmelka off a great play and pass to enter the Utah zone from Lane Hutson.

What a power move from Kirby Dach! 💪 pic.twitter.com/fcwwLvduww — NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2025

After some early pressure in the third period, Utah would tie the game four minutes into the final frame. Logan Cooley scored the goal, with Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller assisting, each getting their second assist of the game. This lead would not last long as the Canadiens would retake the lead on a goal from Cole Caufield off another excellent pass from Hutson, who picked up his third assist on the night.

Despite falling behind, Utah continued to dominate the scoring chances in the third. However, Dach scored his second goal for the Canadiens, beating Vejmelka cleanly from a distance. This goal ultimately iced the game, allowing the Canadiens to walk away with a 5-3 victory.

The Canadiens have now won 10 of their last 13 and are getting closer and closer to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, while Utah has now lost nine of their previous 11 and is starting to spiral out of contention.