Blues Transferring Prospect Otto Stenberg to AHL Springfield

While the St. Louis Blues are trying to fight for playoff contention, they have transferred prospect Otto Stenberg to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Springfield Thunderbirds on Jan. 12. Stenberg will join another top forward prospect in the Blues system, Dalibor Dvorsky. The Blues transferring Stenberg to the Thunderbirds is a good sign that they want to prepare for the roster’s future. Let’s review Stenberg’s performance before his AHL call-up.

A Decent Performance at the 2025 World Juniors

Stenberg’s call-up to the AHL comes just a few weeks after he played in the 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC) with Team Sweden for his last year of eligibility in the tournament. Stenberg recorded eight points through seven tournament games but finished without a medal as Sweden failed to beat Czechia in the bronze medal game. Stenberg was also a point off his 2024 WJC performance, finishing with nine points through seven games.

Though Stenberg’s performance at the WJC wasn’t as expected, the Blues saw something that stood out in how he played with Sweden this year. Mainly, his defensive game has changed as he’s been much more aggressive on the puck when back-checking and isn’t afraid to be more physical along the boards.

The AHL will be the next step for Stenberg to show what he can do in a league where many are fighting for a shot for an NHL call-up. However, he will play against familiar faces from Team Sweden’s 2025 WJC team, such as Felix Unger Sörum and Anton Wahlberg. This will also be an opportunity to build chemistry with other star forward prospects, such as Dvorsky, who finished in the top 10 in points at the 2025 WJC.

Where Stenberg Will Fit in the Lineup

Position-wise, the Blues will have a terrifying line, with Stenberg getting to play more professional hockey in the AHL with more elite players. Stenberg is versatile and can swap between left wing and center. This could be a line to fear with Dvorsky at center and Snuggerud at right wing. Stenberg’s newly improved physical skill, mixed with his great playmaking and puck-handling ability, will pair up well with Dvorsky and Snuggerud, as they are both great shooters and will need a skilled playmaker who can also take possession of the puck very well.

Otto Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Just placing this line together will be challenging, as Snuggerud is still playing in the NCAA with the University of Minnesota for what is supposed to be his last season with them. This will delay some time in developing him with Stenberg and Dvorsky. Stuff like this will impact Stenberg’s development with the team, as it will take longer to get him to play with all of the Blues’ top prospects and make a real connection.

When putting this into perspective, I don’t think the Blues will treat Stenberg’s development like they did with other top prospect forward Zachary Bolduc, where they sent him to the AHL Thunderbirds for 50 games in 2023-24 and then called him up to the Blues for their remaining 25 games that season. On the other hand, Stenberg will likely be playing two or more seasons in the AHL unless he blows up, which may convince them to give him a shot in the NHL. However, it’s too soon to make a call like that.

The Next Step for Stenberg in the AHL

The expected debut for Stenberg will be on Jan. 15 against the Bridgeport Islanders. Most importantly, his first three games will be a time for him to settle into the lineup, make a good connection with the team, and hopefully make a good first impression. Stenberg will also be one of the first top Swedish prospects in the Blues system to get a transfer, as the Blues still need to transfer top Swedish defensive prospect Theo Lindstein, who accompanied Stenberg on Team Sweden in the 2024 and 2025 WJC.