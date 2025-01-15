Panthers Defeat Devils in Shootout, 2-1

Following a frustrating loss against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Florida Panthers faced the New Jersey Devils in an attempt to salvage their back-to-back. They were able to do so, winning 2-1 in a shootout. Spencer Knight stopped 26 of 27 for a .963 save percentage (SV%).

Game Recap

The first period was extremely uneventful, as scoring chances were kept to an absolute minimum. It ended scoreless, with shots 6-5 in favor of the Devils.

The second period may have been even more boring, somehow. Nearly everything on net was from the perimeter. Nico Hischier was denied by Knight on a 2-on-1 about midway through for arguably the only real dangerous shot on goal, and the frame also ended scoreless.

But less than a minute into the third, the Panthers broke the ice as former Devil Jesper Boqvist ripped one past Jacob Markstrom. But moments later, captain Hischier spun one around and through to tie it up, his 20th of the season.

There was a wild sequence when Matthew Tkachuk leveled Hischier and chaos ensued, with every guy on the ice involved in pushing, shoving and punching in some manner. That seemed to energize both sides, as scoring chances ramped up, but neither were able to find twine in regulation.

Overtime was a back-and-forth affair as well, but there were also no goals. So it went to a shootout, where the Panthers outscored the Devils 2-1 with an Anton Lundell shootout winner.

The Panthers will return home on Thursday to take on the Detroit Red Wings; the Devils will also travel to play Thursday, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.