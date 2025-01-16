Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Predators – 1/16/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (14-28-2) at PREDATORS (14-22-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)
Status report
Nazar moved to the top line in place of Mikheyev at practice Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Brooke’s Blackhawks Notebook: Jones, Line Changes & Dad’s Trip
- Jets Trade Dmitry Kuzmin to Blackhawks for Isaak Phillips
- Pelletier Scores Twice as Flames Down Blackhawks 5-2
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)
Status report
Defensemen Wilsby and Lauzon and Smith, a forward, each participated in the Predators morning skate Thursday but will not play.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Predators
- Matt Duchene Trade Analyzed
- Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Predators – 1/14/25