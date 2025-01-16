Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Predators – 1/16/25

by

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight.  Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (14-28-2) at PREDATORS (14-22-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)

Status report

Nazar moved to the top line in place of Mikheyev at practice Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Defensemen Wilsby and Lauzon and Smith, a forward, each participated in the Predators morning skate Thursday but will not play.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner