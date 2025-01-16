Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Predators – 1/16/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (14-28-2) at PREDATORS (14-22-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)

Status report

Nazar moved to the top line in place of Mikheyev at practice Wednesday.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux

Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Defensemen Wilsby and Lauzon and Smith, a forward, each participated in the Predators morning skate Thursday but will not play.

