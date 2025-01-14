Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Predators – 1/14/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson – Nicolas Roy — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Status report

Eichel participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after missing a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday because of an illness.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux

Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Wilsby participated in practice Monday but the defenseman is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game.

