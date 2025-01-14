Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Predators – 1/14/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-11-3) at PREDATORS (13-22-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson – Nicolas Roy — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt
Injured: None
Status report
Eichel participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after missing a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday because of an illness.
Latest for THW:
- Golden Knights Utilize Third Period Scoring to Win Over Wild
- Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Golden Knights – 01/12/25
- Rangers Beat Golden Knights 2-1 in Hard Fought Contest
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)
Status report
Wilsby participated in practice Monday but the defenseman is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Predators, Canucks, Wild, Flyers
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Predators – 1/11/25
- 6 Most Surprising Teams Through First Half of the 2024-25 Season