Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Predators – 1/14/25

by

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-11-3) at PREDATORS (13-22-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson – Nicolas Roy — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Status report

Eichel participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after missing a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday because of an illness. 

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Wilsby participated in practice Monday but the defenseman is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner