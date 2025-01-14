Pelletier Scores Twice as Flames Down Blackhawks 5-2

Jakob Pelletier scored twice, and the Calgary Flames jumped out to an early first-period lead to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2.

The Flames started strong in the first period as Pelletier scored his first goal of the night just over a minute into the game. Rory Kerins picked up one of the assists in his first NHL game. The Flames had the first six shots on goal before the Blackhawks got their first shot of the game.

Rory and Jakob connection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MoPpZm19ef — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 14, 2025

However, the Blackhawks responded and evened the score when Louis Crevier snapped a shot past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf.

Pelletier picked up his second goal of the game with just over eight minutes left in the first period to give the Flames a 2-1 lead. Kerins picked up his second assist and became the fifth player in Flames franchise history to have collected multiple assists in their first career game.

Matt Coronado scored a few minutes later to extend the Flames lead to 3-1. The Flames added to the lead early in the second period on a Jake Bean goal.

Midway through the second period, the Flames’ Martin Pospisil received a major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding Taylor Hall. Connor Bedard scored 90 seconds later to cut the lead to 4-2 and became the 24th teenager in NHL history to collect 100 points.

The Flames regained their three-goal lead shortly after when Yegor Sharangovich scored shorthanded. The Flames outshot the Blackhawks 36-25 and swept the season series.