Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Islanders – 1/16/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (19-20-6) at ISLANDERS (17-19-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Aleksei Kolosov, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Farabee will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

Latest for THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Anthony Duclair — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure), Simon Holmstrom (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

Sorokin will retur and start after missing two games because of illness. … Pageau is expected to play after missing a 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday because of illness. … Holmstrom, a forward, wore a non-contact jersey during the Islanders’ morning skate Thursday and will miss his seventh straight game. … Romanov, a defenseman, will miss his third consecutive game. … Marc Gatcomb, a forward who made his NHL debut Tuesday, has been returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League after being recalled on an emergency basis.

Latest for THW: