Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Islanders – 1/16/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (19-20-6) at ISLANDERS (17-19-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Aleksei Kolosov, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Farabee will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Anthony Duclair — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure), Simon Holmstrom (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Status report
Sorokin will retur and start after missing two games because of illness. … Pageau is expected to play after missing a 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday because of illness. … Holmstrom, a forward, wore a non-contact jersey during the Islanders’ morning skate Thursday and will miss his seventh straight game. … Romanov, a defenseman, will miss his third consecutive game. … Marc Gatcomb, a forward who made his NHL debut Tuesday, has been returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League after being recalled on an emergency basis.
