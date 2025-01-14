Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Blue Jackets – 1/14/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (19-20-5) at BLUE JACKETS (20-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Olle Lycksell — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Joel Farabee, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Fedotov could start after Ersson made 20 saves Monday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Metropolitan Division Centres for the Maple Leafs to Target
- Noah Cates’ 2-Goal Game Leads Flyers to Important Win Over Panthers
- Philadelphia Flyers Quarter-Century Teams
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
Tarasov will start after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday following a conditioning assignment; he has not started an NHL game since making 24 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 28.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Canucks, Maple Leafs
- Blue Jackets Finding Silver-Lining Despite Monahan Injury
- Blue Jackets Sweep Season Series From Blues Behind Greaves’ Brilliance