Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Blue Jackets – 1/14/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Olle Lycksell — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Joel Farabee, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Fedotov could start after Ersson made 20 saves Monday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

Tarasov will start after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Sunday following a conditioning assignment; he has not started an NHL game since making 24 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 28.

