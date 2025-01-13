NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Canucks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Colorado Avalanche seriously open to the idea of trading Mikko Rantanen if the forward doesn’t re-sign before his contract expires? Meanwhile, have the Columbus Blue Jackets and Vancouver Canucks talked about a trade involving Elias Pettersson? Finally, are the Toronto Maple Leafs putting Scott Laughton at the top of the trade deadline target list?

Mikko Rantanen Trade Seem Unlikely

TVA Sports journalist Renaud Lavoie (h/t @DcalabrettaTFP) reported that Mikko Rantanen would likely be traded if the Colorado Avalanche cannot sign the pending UFA to an extension by the trade deadline. As much as the Avs don’t want to lose a star player for no return, that seems unlikely, given the team’s proximity to the playoffs and how important he is to their making any kind of run this season.

Rantanen has 25 goals and 60 points in 43 games this season. He sits fourth in league scoring, with his teammate Nathan MacKinnon first in the NHL. And, while they would lose the trade regardless, what team is giving up what’s needed to acquire Rantanen as they, too, are striving to be a playoff contender? Rantanen would be the biggest rental on the market, so any team that lands him will only give up so much without an extension agreement in place.

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

The more likely scenario is an extension, even if that means the Avalanche coming up to an AAV they don’t necessarily love. Adam Proteau of The Hockey News writes:

“Any way you slice it, the move that makes the most sense here is for the Avalanche to re-sign Rantanen to a long-term extension. Now, the term of the deal might be limited to four or five years, as that would give Rantanen another chance to secure a major payday while he’s still at his peak.”

Are the Blue Jackets Eyeing an Elias Pettersson Trade?

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the Blue Jackets might be among the teams reaching out to the Canucks to hear the ask for Elias Pettersson. Rumors this past week were that the Canucks aren’t closed off to trading Pettersson inside the Western Conference, but a trade to the East would be preferable.

The Blue Jackets could use a scoring superstar after the team and the hockey world lost Johnny Gaudreau this summer.

That said, there are conflicting reports on the accuracy of these rumors. Portzline writes:

“There has been much speculation in recent days that the Blue Jackets may be a club to watch as a trade partner with the Vancouver Canucks, who are reportedly listening to trade offers for feuding teammates J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. The internet buzz suggested that a Pettersson trade had been discussed with the Blue Jackets, but a team source told The Athletic on Friday that no such trade talks have taken place.” source – ‘Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering: Don Waddell may face good problem at NHL trade deadline’ – Aaron Portzline – The Athletic – 01/12/2025

Maple Leafs Like Laughton, But Can They Pry Him From the Flyers?

The Maple Leafs might have identified a top target. As per James Mirtle of The Athletic, Scott Laughton isn’t the perfect fit, but he’s close. Mirtle writes:

“With the Leafs anxious to add more talent up front, especially down the middle, Laughton’s versatility, feistiness and grit make him a perfect fit for what Brad Treliving and Craig Berube are trying to build…. This wouldn’t be just a rental; he would fit into their mix and improve their forward depth through the end of next season as well.” source – ‘Should Scott Laughton be the Maple Leafs’ top trade target before the deadline?’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 01/11/2025

Mirtle admits, however, that the only way for the Maple Leafs to get Laughton out of Philadelphia would be a massive offer that included roster players. A fellow Athletic writer, Kevin Kurz, wrote, “… it was strongly suggested to me by a team source recently that the Flyers don’t have much interest in moving their alternate captain.”

If the Leafs really want to chase Laughton, Mirtle thinks it might happen next season. It will depend on where the Flyers are at and if Laughton becomes available as a potential deadline rental.