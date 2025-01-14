Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Penguins – 1/14/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (18-23-3) at PENGUINS (18-19-8)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, SN-PIT, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura — Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, John Hayden

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report:

Daccord could play in a fourth straight game but make just his second start since missing five games with an upper-body injury; he made 33 saves in his first start back on Saturday, a 6-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres, and entered after Grubauer was pulled against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass

Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino

Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: None

Status report:

Malkin will be a game-time decision after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Bunting is expected to play after missing a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, when he was involved in an auto accident outside PPG Paints Arena.

Latest for THW: