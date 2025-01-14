Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Penguins – 1/14/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (18-23-3) at PENGUINS (18-19-8)
7 p.m. ET; KHN, SN-PIT, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura — Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, John Hayden
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report:
Daccord could play in a fourth straight game but make just his second start since missing five games with an upper-body injury; he made 33 saves in his first start back on Saturday, a 6-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres, and entered after Grubauer was pulled against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: None
Status report:
Malkin will be a game-time decision after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Bunting is expected to play after missing a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, when he was involved in an auto accident outside PPG Paints Arena.
