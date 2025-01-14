Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Stars – 1/14/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel — Maverick Bourque — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell — Matej Blumel

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley — Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Arttu Hyry

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. .

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Steven Lorentz — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Marshal Rifai, Max Pacioretty

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)

Status report

Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … McCabe participated in the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Tuesday, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game.

