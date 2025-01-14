Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Stars – 1/14/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (27-14-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-15-2)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Sam Steel — Maverick Bourque — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell — Matej Blumel
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley — Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Arttu Hyry
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Status report
The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. .
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Steven Lorentz — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Marshal Rifai, Max Pacioretty
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)
Status report
Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … McCabe participated in the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Tuesday, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game.
