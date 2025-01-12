Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Senators – 1/12/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (27-13-1) at SENATORS (20-18-3)
5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Sam Steel — Maverick Bourque — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell — Matej Blumel
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley — Matt Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Arttu Hyry
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Status report
The Stars will not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Blumel, who was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday and was a healthy scratch against the Canadiens, could play his first NHL game since Oct. 19.
Latest for THW:
- Jason Robertson Scores Lone Shootout Goal to Help Stars Beat Canadiens 2-1
- Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Canadiens – 1/11/25
- 3 Takeaways From Stars’ 4-1 Win Over Flyers
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Cole Reinhardt — Zack Ostapchuk — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Matthew Highmore, Maxence Guenette
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Michael Amadio (concussion), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body)
Status report
The Senators will not hold a morning skate after a 5-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Senators Should Acquire Flames’ Kuzmenko
- Senators Shut Out Penguins 5-0 in Dominant Performance
- Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Penguins – 1/11/25