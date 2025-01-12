Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Senators – 1/12/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (27-13-1) at SENATORS (20-18-3)

5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel — Maverick Bourque — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell — Matej Blumel

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley — Matt Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Arttu Hyry

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Status report

The Stars will not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Blumel, who was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday and was a healthy scratch against the Canadiens, could play his first NHL game since Oct. 19.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Cole Reinhardt — Zack Ostapchuk — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Matthew Highmore, Maxence Guenette

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Michael Amadio (concussion), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body)

Status report

The Senators will not hold a morning skate after a 5-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Latest for THW: