Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Penguins – 1/12/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (22-15-3) at PENGUINS (18-18-8)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Jesse Puljujarvi

Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — P.O. Joseph

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves

Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)

Status report

Malkin, who is day-to-day, missed a third straight game when the Penguins lost 5-0 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The center has participated in each of two practices since being a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 7. … Jarry will likely start after making five saves in relief Saturday. Nedeljkovic allowed five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the second period.

