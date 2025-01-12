Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Penguins – 1/12/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (22-15-3) at PENGUINS (18-18-8)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Status report
Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Jesse Puljujarvi
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — P.O. Joseph
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves
Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)
Status report
Malkin, who is day-to-day, missed a third straight game when the Penguins lost 5-0 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The center has participated in each of two practices since being a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 7. … Jarry will likely start after making five saves in relief Saturday. Nedeljkovic allowed five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the second period.
