Penguins Have a Wealth of Young Talent in the AHL

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate, have been playing well this season. With a record of 20-8-3, Wilkes-Barre is only four points out of first place in the Atlantic Division. Pittsburgh is keeping a close eye on the team and the young talent coming up the ranks.

Ville Koivunen

Ville Koivunen was acquired in the Jake Guentzel trade, and he has been having a very productive season for the Scranton Penguins. He ranks seventh in scoring among AHL rookies with 10 goals and 27 points in 30 games. He’s great at reading plays and is a strong skater. It would be nice to see him shoot the puck a little more, but he is still adjusting to his new team. He is a natural playmaker, and it is not hard to picture him playing in the NHL sometime soon.

Tristan Broz

The Penguins signed Tristan Broz to a three-year, entry-level contract in April 2024. He had a strong showing at the Prospects Challenge in September and has been a standout in Wilkes-Barre this season. With 12 goals and 19 points in 27 games, he is in a three-way tie with Emil Bemstrom and Boris Katchouk for the team lead in goals.

His scoring ability and versatility could make a trade deadline call-up if the Penguins choose to part with any of their forwards. Even if Pittsburgh keeps him in the AHL for the rest of this season, there is a good chance he will earn a full-time roster spot next season.

Rutger McGroarty

Rutger McGroarty joined the Penguins in August 2024 via a trade with the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Brayden Yager. He was sent down to the AHL in October after appearing in Pittsburgh’s first three games. He had a bit of a slow start in Wilkes-Barre, but in the last few weeks, his game has been improving.

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

In 29 games, he has 17 points, with five coming in his last five games. He is still acclimating to the AHL and sending him down was a good move. He is getting better with each game with his latest points coming in the form of two assists in the Scranton Penguins 6-1 defeat of the Belleville Senators on Jan. 10. It is not a stretch to say he could make his return to the NHL this season.

Joel Blomqvist & Filip Larsson

The goaltenders in Wilkes-Barre have been putting on a show. Filip Larsson has four shutouts and a .931 save percentage (SV%), while Joel Blomqvist spent some time in the NHL early in the season due to injuries and the struggles of the Penguins’ starting goaltender Tristan Jarry. Blomqvist has posted one shutout in the AHL this season and has a .905 SV%.

Pittsburgh has had issues at the goalie position so knowing they have some rising talent in the AHL has to be reassuring.

Penguins’ Future Looks Bright

The Penguins currently sit in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. They have a shot at making the playoffs, but advancing past the first round is highly unlikely. However, the difference this season is that the team has some hope down in the AHL, which they may be calling on for help sooner rather than later.

Related: Every NHL Team’s Most Underrated Prospect

General manager Kyle Dubas has faced some criticism during his tenure, but he has always been clear about his vision to build for the future, and he has done just that. The Penguins have a wealth of young talent down in Wilkes-Barre and regardless of how the rest of this season goes, help is one the way.