3 Takeaways From Stars’ 2-1 Shootout Win Over Canadiens

After a 2-1 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, the beat keeps marching on for the Dallas Stars (27-13-1). Winners of seven straight, the Stars are now 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are 3-0 on this five-game road trip that wraps up in Toronto against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

This East Coast trip has seen it all. The Stars came back from a 3-0 hole to win 5-4 against the New York Rangers, they controlled 60 minutes of play against the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-1 win, and now they can add a gutsy overtime win to the mix. There were moments on Saturday where it felt like the Stars could be up by three and moments where they could have been down by three. Here are three takeaways from a terrific Saturday night in Montreal.

You Get a Save!

As is the case in most 2-1 shootouts, Saturday night was a classic goalie battle. It featured two netminders who are heading to the 4 Nations Face-Off to represent their respective countries. Jake Oettinger will be on the American roster, and Sam Montembeault will suit up for Canada. Oettinger made 30 saves for the Stars and Montembeault made 34 for the Canadiens.

In some ways, Montembeault was single-handily responsible for the Canadiens grabbing a point and taking this game to overtime, specifically in the first period. The Habs started the game a step behind and the Stars did everything they wanted, besides scoring, outshooting the Canadiens 16-7 in the opening 20 minutes. In overtime, Montembeault made four saves, stretching the game out as long as he could.

After an uneventful first period, Oettinger was much busier in the Dallas net as the game went on, with Montreal outshooting the Stars 23-15 in the last 40 minutes of regulation. Since Oettinger allowed three goals in the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, he’s allowed two goals in the last five periods. His play on the road has been mediocre this season, to say the least. However, on this road trip, he has done everything he’s needed to do to give his team a chance to win.

Benn There, Done That

Stars captain Jamie Benn is the definition of a steady and reliable player. From the 2013-14 season to 2018-19, Benn had six straight 25-plus goal seasons. In recent years, he’s become more of a playmaker, shooting the puck only when necessary. Well, Benn has turned back the clock as of late, scoring goals in six of his last nine games, including Saturday night, racking up 10 points in that same span.

In the second period, down 1-0, Benn and Miro Heiskanen were on a 2-on-1 barreling in on Montembeault. In recent years, Benn would have usually forced a pass across the sprawling defensemen. Instead, the captain showed patience, holding onto the puck and sniping a perfect wrist shot just inside the post on Montembeault’s blocker side.

He’s feeling himself right now, and as the Stars continue to find their offensive groove and rise up the standings, his team is going to need much more of that.

Look Out Central, the Stars Are on Fire

It wasn’t too long ago that the Stars briefly found themselves on the outside looking in when it came to the playoff race. Even when they were in a playoff spot, they were doing a dance with the Colorado Avalanche, bouncing between third place in the division and a wildcard spot.

Falling outside of the playoffs seems to be a trend of the past, as this point streak has put the Stars right back in contention in the Central Division with 55 points. With the win, and the Avalanche losing, the Stars are two points up on Colorado, sitting in third place yet again in the division. That shootout win was huge on Saturday, as the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild won as well. The Jets have 61 points and the Wild have 58. What once felt like an insurmountable lead has shrunk lately, and if the Stars can keep up this pace, the Central Division is right there for the taking.

The Stars are back in action on Sunday, taking on the Ottawa Senators.