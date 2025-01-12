Maple Leafs’ Marner Post Game Comments Not Accurate Reflection of Loss to Canucks

After a disappointing 6-3 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes, blowing a 2-0 lead, the Toronto Maple Leafs were dealt another poor outing with a 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. It was an unacceptable effort all around as it was shades of a game last year, where the Detroit Red Wings arrived late and the Maple Leafs didn’t take advantage of the situation.

History repeated itself with the loss as the Canucks arrived later than expected and were the better team. While many weren’t happy with the result, fans weren’t also happy with forward Mitch Marner’s post game comment where he liked the team’s effort. One could tell that the effort level, compete and energy was non-existent and Marner was oblivious to the fact with his words.

Needless to say, Marner can’t sugar-coat his team’s performance after a poor loss and needs to show some honesty. Not the optimism he thinks everyone wants to hear.

Marner Needs to Be Realistic

If you weren’t aware of what Marner said addressing his team’s play, it was a positive assessment despite the team not showing up and being at their best.

“I liked it. I thought we played well, I really did,” Marner said according to Toronto Sun’s Terry Koshan. “The last couple of games, we’ve been giving up plays to teams that aren’t missing on them.”

The Maple Leafs, in fact, didn’t play well. Just like against the Hurricanes where the top line was ineffective and Marner was on for six goals in all situations. Against the Canucks, they allowed the opening goal of a period twice, were flat footed in their own zone, lost puck battles, didn’t generate enough quality chances and the power play was abysmal once again. They were outplayed in key areas on the ice and even though it was a low event game, there was hardly any push back. When Marner needed to be realistic with his assessment, he wasn’t.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Defenseman Chris Tanev, on the other hand, was. He stated, “Not good enough. They outworked us, outcompeted us. That’s why they won.”

Head coach Craig Berube said there was a lack of “life and energy”. Why are Tanev and Berube being accurate with their evaluation and not Marner, one of the team’s leaders?

There’s nothing wrong in showing optimism with a team’s play in a loss if there were positives to take from it. However, this isn’t the case, especially on the power play where the entries were slow and the execution wasn’t there, going 0-for-3. By being honest about your team’s performance, you’re showing that you care and that you want to improve. Everyone will commend you for that because you admit that it wasn’t enough.

With Marner trying to mask it, it doesn’t send a good message. No one will fault you for calling out the performance and telling it like it is, but trying suggest otherwise, won’t sit well with many.

Marner Needs to Change His Words

Online, many weren’t too fond of Marner’s comments as this isn’t the first time where there was a disconnect with the fan base. He still hasn’t quite learned his lesson and his postgame comments show it.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At the start of the season, Berube wanted to preach accountability and being committed to a team game. That gets lost in Marner’s words as well some of the other player’s comments as there’s no accountability or ownership. Yes, the team currently sits first in the Atlantic Division and won their previous five games. Though, that shouldn’t overlook their last two games as their play wasn’t good enough and Marner and company need to acknowledge that.

We know Marner is an extremely talented player and one of the top players in the league. He’s fifth in league scoring with 59 points and is a strong 200-foot player that can be utilized in all situations. He can be as dangerous as anyone when he has the puck. Though when it comes to scenarios like this, it’s a different story. Honesty is the best policy, but with Marner’s words, that wasn’t evident. As a leader, that needs to change.

Tanev and Berube’s words ring more true than Marner’s. It’s about time that he should take a page out of their playbook and not mince words and show how he really feels about the game and the team’s performance. Tanev is in his first season with the Maple Leafs and already, he’s not holding back when he notices or plays a bad game. Even defender Morgan Reilly previously showed some of that frustration and honesty about another early playoff exit last season.

Fans want to see that straight forward mindset and emotion from Marner as one of the go-to players on this team. By him not being critical in a loss when he needs to be, is concerning that maybe sometimes being too optimistic isn’t good enough.