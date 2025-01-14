Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Red Wings – 1/14/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (13-26-6) at RED WINGS (20-18-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Collin Graf — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith
Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin — Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun
Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Status report
Wennberg will return after missing a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday because of illness. … Vlasic will replace Thrun on the third defense pair.
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Ville Husso
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)
Status report
Petry, a defenseman, will not accompany Red Wings on their upcoming four-game road trip, coach Todd McLellan said Tuesday.
