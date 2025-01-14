Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Red Wings – 1/14/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (13-26-6) at RED WINGS (20-18-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Collin Graf — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith
Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun

Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Status report

Wennberg will return after missing a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday because of illness. … Vlasic will replace Thrun on the third defense pair. 

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Ville Husso
Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report

Petry, a defenseman, will not accompany Red Wings on their upcoming four-game road trip, coach Todd McLellan said Tuesday.

