Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Ducks – 1/14/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (18-20-5) at CAPITALS (28-10-5)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Sam Colangelo
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Ross Johnston
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
Terry returns after missing the past four games for personal reasons.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)
Status report
Dubois will move up to center the first line and Strome will move down to the second.
