Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Ducks – 1/14/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (18-20-5) at CAPITALS (28-10-5)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Sam Colangelo

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

Terry returns after missing the past four games for personal reasons.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Status report

Dubois will move up to center the first line and Strome will move down to the second.

