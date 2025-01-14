Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Ducks – 1/14/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (18-20-5) at CAPITALS (28-10-5)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Sam Colangelo
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

John Gibson
Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

Terry returns after missing the past four games for personal reasons.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh — Lars Eller — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Status report

Dubois will move up to center the first line and Strome will move down to the second.

