Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Sharks – 1/11/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (26-12-4) at SHARKS (13-25-6)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, NBCSCA

Wild projected lineup

Mats Zuccarello — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm — Jon Merrill

Travis Dermott — David Jiricek

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: None

Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body)

Status report

Defensemen Faber, Brodin and Spurgeon and Kaprizov, a forward, each did not make the trip.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow — Luke Kunin — Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Jake Walman — Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Alexander Wennberg (illness), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Status report

Kostin, a forward, will not play after being injured in the first period of a 2-1 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. … Walman, a defenseman, and Sturm, a center, each will be a game-time decision; Walman has missed eight games with a lower-body injury and Sturm has missed three, also with a lower-body injury. … Grundstrom could return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Wennberg, a forward, is out.

