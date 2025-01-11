Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Sharks – 1/11/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (26-12-4) at SHARKS (13-25-6)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, NBCSCA
Wild projected lineup
Mats Zuccarello — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones
Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian
Declan Chisholm — Jon Merrill
Travis Dermott — David Jiricek
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: None
Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body)
Status report
Defensemen Faber, Brodin and Spurgeon and Kaprizov, a forward, each did not make the trip.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow — Luke Kunin — Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Jake Walman — Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Alexander Wennberg (illness), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Status report
Kostin, a forward, will not play after being injured in the first period of a 2-1 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Friday. … Walman, a defenseman, and Sturm, a center, each will be a game-time decision; Walman has missed eight games with a lower-body injury and Sturm has missed three, also with a lower-body injury. … Grundstrom could return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Wennberg, a forward, is out.
