Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Utah HC – 1/10/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (13-24-6) at UTAH (17-16-7)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA, SN1

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Luke Kunin — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Klim Kostin

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Nico Sturm, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body)

Status report

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Zetterlund and Ceci are “good to go” after saying earlier in the week that each was “a little nicked up.”

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Liam O’Brien
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka
|Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone

Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Guenther, a forward, is out indefinitely after he was injured on a hit with Aleksander Barkov in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Doan, a forward, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League and will play. … DeSimone will make his Utah debut after being acquired off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

