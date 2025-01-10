Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Utah HC – 1/10/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (13-24-6) at UTAH (17-16-7)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA, SN1
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Luke Kunin — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Klim Kostin
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Nico Sturm, Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body)
Status report
Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Zetterlund and Ceci are “good to go” after saying earlier in the week that each was “a little nicked up.”
Latest for THW:
- Every NHL Team’s Most Underrated Prospect
- NHL Midseason Award Picks
- Golden Knights Defeat Sharks 4-2 For 3rd Straight Win
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Liam O’Brien
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
|Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Guenther, a forward, is out indefinitely after he was injured on a hit with Aleksander Barkov in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Doan, a forward, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League and will play. … DeSimone will make his Utah debut after being acquired off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 4-1 Loss to Panthers
- Panthers Victorious in First Trip to Utah
- Utah HC: Streaky Play Will Hinder Team’s Success Come Playoff Time