Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Jets – 1/10/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (23-10-5) at JETS (28-12-2)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Jacob Moverare — Brandt Clarke
Kyle Burroughs — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas

Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

The Kings held an optional skate in Winnipeg on Friday; the team skated in Los Angeles before flying to Winnipeg on Thursday after their home game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Wednesday was postponed because of the wildfires in Los Angeles. … Edmundson, a defenseman, skated in a regular jersey on Friday after leaving in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Dylan Coghlan

Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Ville Heinola

Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx)

Status report

Samberg returns after missing 21 games because of a broken foot; Heinola, a defenseman, will come out. … Comrie is expected to start for the first time since making 33 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 31.

