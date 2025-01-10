Spitfires Trade Martin to Generals as Deadline Hits

As the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Trade Deadline passed at noon on Friday, Windsor Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler had one more move to make, sending a popular veteran to the Eastern Conference with the hope of getting some pieces for the future.

It’s been a busy 48 hours for Bowler. He had been quiet for much of the season but, this week, he had certain areas he could tackle as the deadline approached. On Wednesday, he got his 19-year-old (2005-born) forward, while Thursday saw him get his 19-year-old (2005-born) stay-at-home defenceman. As the clock struck noon on Friday, there was one thing left and that was a 17-year-old (2007-born) forward to give the Spitfires some depth for that age group. It was mission accomplished, though it cost the club a popular player in the process.

Spitfires Trade Martin to Generals

In Bowler’s final move before the deadline, he pulled off the deal with the Oshawa Generals.

To Generals:

19-year-old forward Ethan Martin

To Spitfires:

17-year-old forward Shawn Costello

forward Shawn Costello Third-round pick in 2028 (Generals)

pick in 2028 (Generals) Fourth-round pick in 2026 (Owen Sound Attack)

Martin was the Spitfires’ fourth-round pick in 2021. While he had just 12 goals and 23 points in 102 games, including eight points in 30 games this season, his niche is his physical play. At 6-foot-6, 222 pounds, the son of former Spitfires’ captain Mike Martin is a rough-and-tumble player who is often the first to help the team. It’s a tough loss but a move that made sense for Bowler as there was no guarantee that Martin would return for an overage (20-year-old) season in 2025-26.

Coming back is the 6-foot-2, 188-pound Costello, who was the Generals’ fifth-round pick in 2023. The 17-year-old has two assists in 24 games this season, his first full one in the OHL. Last season, he had 13 points and 100 penalty minutes in 39 games for the Mississauga Chargers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. The picks add to selections the Spitfires already have in those rounds, but that just means more opportunity for Bowler to build down the road. In a statement, Bowler said it’s a move for the future.

“We were looking for a 2007-born player to complement our group,” he said. “Shawn is a strong two-way center and has untapped potential.”

Costello joins Spitfires’ first-round pick forward Jack Nesbitt and goaltender Michael Newlove as the 17-year-olds (2007-born) currently with the team. They also have defenceman Michael Lavigne but he remains with the LaSalle Vipers Jr. B.

Spitfires’ Deadline Checks All the Boxes

The Costello move wrapped up the trade deadline for Bowler, but it also checks off the final major box that the club was likely looking at.

Coming into the deadline, there were three areas they needed to tackle – the veteran stay-at-home defenceman, a 19-year-old (2005-born) forward who could return next season, and a 17-year-old (2007-born) forward who gives them depth in that age group.

They got their forward on Wednesday, bringing in Luke McNamara, 19, from the Kingston Frontenacs for a fifth-round pick in 2025. He’s a 6-foot-3, 182-pound first-round pick who needs an opportunity to hit his potential and should return next season. On Thursday, they picked up 6-foot-5, 202-pound defenceman Wyatt Kennedy, 19, from the North Bay Battalion for defenceman Adrian Manzo, 17, and multiple picks. That checks off the veteran defenceman necessity. Finally, the Costello move gives them pieces for now and the future.

While teams were handing out draft picks like they were candy this week, Bowler stayed calm and ensured they still had enough assets for next season and beyond. Losing Martin and Manzo was tough as they’re two character kids who were popular in the room. However, the club did what it needed to not only ensure they remained competitive this season but had assets for the future. The Spitfires were expected to compete for home ice this season so their spot at the top of the West Division, which guarantees a top-two seed in the Western Conference playoffs, is impressive. The target for contention has been next season and they can still go all-in at that point. For now, we sit back and watch as the post-deadline era unfolds.

