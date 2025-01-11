Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Flames – 1/11/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (24-10-5) at FLAMES (19-14-7)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Andreas Englund — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Akil Thomas, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
The Kings did not conduct at morning skate following a 2-1 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Rittich is likely to start after Kuemper made 18 saves at Winnipeg. … Los Angeles could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second consecutive game.
Latest for THW:
- LA Kings Game Notes: 2-1 OT Win vs Jets Extends Winning Streak to 5 Games
- Kempe’s Overtime Winner Powers Kings to 2-1 Victory Over Jets
- Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Jets – 1/10/25
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Andrei Kuzmenko — Yegor Sharangovich — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Rory Kerins, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Status report
Zary, a forward, will be out indefinitely because of a knee injury that will not require surgery. … The Flames recalled Kerins, a center, from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday but he is not expected to play.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flames, Red Wings, Sabres
- 5 Leading Candidates for the Jack Adams Award Halfway Through 2024-25
- 6 Most Surprising Teams Through First Half of the 2024-25 Season