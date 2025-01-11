Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Flames – 1/11/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (24-10-5) at FLAMES (19-14-7)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Andreas Englund — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

The Kings did not conduct at morning skate following a 2-1 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Rittich is likely to start after Kuemper made 18 saves at Winnipeg. … Los Angeles could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second consecutive game.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Andrei Kuzmenko — Yegor Sharangovich — Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Rory Kerins, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Status report

Zary, a forward, will be out indefinitely because of a knee injury that will not require surgery. … The Flames recalled Kerins, a center, from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday but he is not expected to play.

