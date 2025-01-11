Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Utah HC – 1/11/25

The New York Islanders take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (16-18-7) at UTAH (18-16-7)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Grant Hutton
Injured: Mike Reilly (chest), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Simon Holmstrom (lower body), Isaiah George (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Ilya Sorokin (illness)
Status report
With Sorokin, a goalie, out ill, Hogberg will start and be backed up by Skarek, who was recalled on an emergency basis from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Romanov is a game-time decision for an undisclosed reason, according to Islanders coach Patrick Roy.
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Liam O’Brien
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Utah did not hold a morning skate and will dress the same 18 skaters used in a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. … Ingram makes his first start since Nov. 18 after being recalled from Tucson of the AHL on Thursday.
