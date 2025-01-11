Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Utah HC – 1/11/25

The New York Islanders take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (16-18-7) at UTAH (18-16-7)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Grant Hutton

Injured: Mike Reilly (chest), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Simon Holmstrom (lower body), Isaiah George (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Ilya Sorokin (illness)

Status report

With Sorokin, a goalie, out ill, Hogberg will start and be backed up by Skarek, who was recalled on an emergency basis from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Romanov is a game-time decision for an undisclosed reason, according to Islanders coach Patrick Roy.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Liam O’Brien

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone

Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Utah did not hold a morning skate and will dress the same 18 skaters used in a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. … Ingram makes his first start since Nov. 18 after being recalled from Tucson of the AHL on Thursday.

