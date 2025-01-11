Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Golden Knights – 1/11/25

by

The New York Rangers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (19-20-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-10-3)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Jimmy Vesey — Jonny Brodzinski — Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Bo Groulx

Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers recalled Groulx, a forward, from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday and reassigned forward Brett Berard to Hartford.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofosson — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate … Barbashev will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed 10 games with an upper-body injury. … Vegas reassigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner