Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Golden Knights – 1/11/25

The New York Rangers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Jimmy Vesey — Jonny Brodzinski — Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Bo Groulx

Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers recalled Groulx, a forward, from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday and reassigned forward Brett Berard to Hartford.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofosson — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate … Barbashev will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed 10 games with an upper-body injury. … Vegas reassigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday.

