Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Golden Knights – 1/11/25

The New York Rangers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (19-20-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-10-3)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Jimmy Vesey — Jonny Brodzinski — Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Bo Groulx
Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
The Rangers recalled Groulx, a forward, from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday and reassigned forward Brett Berard to Hartford.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofosson — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate … Barbashev will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed 10 games with an upper-body injury. … Vegas reassigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday.
