Insider Claims Rangers Gave Zac Jones Permission to Speak With Other Teams

The New York Rangers have been struggling this season and fans have been surprised with their lack of success considering their President’s Trophy win last season for having the best regular season record and also making it to the Eastern Conference Final. They have already moved out some pieces as they look to retool their roster in hopes of bouncing back and making a deep playoff run, trading Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks as well as moving Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken, and it seems like they may not be done making moves just yet. In Elliotte Friedman’s recent 32 Thoughts article, he reported that the Rangers have given defender Zac Jones permission to speak with other teams to facilitate a trade.

Jones, who is 24 years old, was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft at 68th overall after a strong season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Tri-City Storm where he scored seven goals and added 45 assists for 52 points through 56 games. He joined the University of Massachusetts in the NCAA for the next two seasons where he scored 12 goals and added 35 assists for 47 points through 61 games. Through 95 career games, he has scored four goals and added 21 assists for 25 points which comes out to a 0.26 points-per-game average.

Jones is an enticing addition, considering he is a young left-shot defender with potential. He seems to have fallen out of order with the Rangers which makes it understandable as to why he has been permitted to seek a fit elsewhere. With defensive depth being an issue for plenty of contending teams, there could be a lot of interest in his services. However, Friedman adds in his report that his size may scare some teams away if the Rangers’ asking price is too high.

Jones Could Fit With Several Contending Teams

With the Rangers being open to allowing Jones to speak with other teams, I wouldn’t expect their asking price to be high in terms of a trade return. He is in the final season of his two-year contract and is a pending restricted free agent with a cap hit of just $812,500. His cheap cap hit could be a perfect target for contending teams looking to bolster their depth and still have money to spend at the 2025 Trade Deadline.

Zac Jones, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The first team that comes to mind as a potential fit for Jones is the Edmonton Oilers, who have been connected to defenders all season, and while they are strapped tight with their salary cap, he could be an ideal addition that they could afford without having to move too much money out. After trading Cody Ceci and losing both Vincent Desharnais and Philip Broberg, the Oilers banked on inexperienced Ty Emberson and depth defender Troy Stecher, who have surpassed expectations and played well. However, they would almost certainly like to add some extra firepower for a playoff run, and Jones could be a perfect bottom-pairing defender.

The Boston Bruins need help on their blue line and could look into a player like Jones, especially as they continue to deal with injuries as they try to keep themselves in a playoff spot. Some other teams that could make sense are the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, and Calgary Flames, as they’re all trying to get back into consistent contention, and a young defender who could help them both now and in the future. Either way, Jones finding a new home seems to be a matter of when, not if.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.