How the Maple Leafs Can Unlock Their Power Play Potential

According to StatMuse, the Toronto Maple Leafs have the 18th-ranked power play in the NHL. With all the offensive talent on their roster, there’s no reason this team should struggle this much with the man advantage. So, what can be done to fix it?

The Problem with a Loaded Top Power-Play Unit

We’re not fans of the Maple Leafs loading up one power-play unit, playing it for a minute and a half, and then icing a second unit made up of whoever is left. This strategy prevents the team from fully utilizing the two-minute advantage. Once the first unit is done, the power play is virtually over.

This approach also disrupts line rotations for the next few shifts. The fourth line is often the only one left intact, leading to scenarios where the Maple Leafs follow a failed power play with the fourth line. It’s a poor strategy, especially when the opposing team gains momentum from a successful penalty kill.

Additionally, opponents know that if they neutralize the Maple Leafs’ power play in the first minute, they’ll either face tired players vulnerable to a counter-attack or a second unit that’s far less threatening. Finally, this setup makes the team susceptible to hot-and-cold streaks. When the top unit struggles, the only options are swapping out one player, waiting for improvement, or trying new setups and hoping for better results.

A Better Approach: Two Balanced Units

Given the Maple Leafs’ depth on their top two lines, they should continue rolling those lines and balance their power-play units. Adding one defenseman and third-line player to each group would create two equally dangerous units. Let’s call them Unit A and Unit B instead of the typical first and second units:

Unit A:

Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Morgan Rielly – Max Domi

Unit B:

Max Pacioretty – John Tavares – William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson – Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Note: Bobby McMann could be swapped in for either Pacioretty or Robertson.

The Benefits of Balanced Units

There are several immediate benefits of having balanced power-play units. First, if one of the two lines has just finished a shift, the fresher unit can start the power play. Second, three 40-second shifts can be targeted to keep players fresh. Third, if one unit struggles, the other can step in seamlessly. Fourth, line rotations remain intact during and after the power play except for one third-line player.

Fifth, opponents must defend hard for the full two minutes against different looks. Sixth, balanced units foster internal competition between the two units. Finally, having balanced units evenly distributes ice time among top players.

A Tactical Mistake: The Maple Leafs Are Misusing the Drop Pass

Beyond personnel, the Maple Leafs—and many teams—make tactical errors with the drop pass on the power play. Most penalty-killing units defend zone entries by stacking four players across their blue line. Teams once countered this by dumping the puck in hard and chasing it down, but speedy PK players and puck-handling goalies have made this tactic less effective.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs has a great on-ice vision on the power play.

To adapt, teams began using the drop pass, with a player skating through the neutral zone with speed, receiving a drop pass, and using that momentum to enter the offensive zone. This forces defenders to back off to avoid being beaten, allowing the puck carrier to either push past defenders or drop the puck back to a teammate inside the blue line. Done correctly, this leads to a rush chance or a clean zone entry with puck possession.

Where the Maple Leafs Struggle:

The Maple Leafs struggle because they drop the puck back too soon (just outside their own blue line or too early in the neutral zone). As a result, the player receiving the drop pass often lacks the necessary speed to back off defenders and penetrate the zone.

Jason Spezza was the last Maple Leaf to execute this tactic well consistently. He always ensured he was skating hard when receiving the pass, making the drop pass more effective. Another move Spezza mastered was releasing the puck just as a defender made contact, letting it slide past the opponent, and regaining control once he was beyond the check.

Moving Forward for the Maple Leafs

Balancing the power-play units and correcting tactical mistakes like the drop pass could unlock the Maple Leafs’ offensive potential. With the right adjustments, this team has the tools to turn its power play from a liability into a strength. But will it?

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]