Merilainen Leads Senators to 3-2 Victory Over Stars

The Ottawa Senators (21-18-3) defeated the Dallas Stars (27-14-1) by a score of 3-2, and with a strong performance from Leevi Merilainen, the Senators have moved to within just a point of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Stars had a seven-game winning streak snapped, but have been one of the NHL’s top teams as of late.

Game Recap

The Stars came into the game looking to win their first match at the Canadian Tire Centre since 2016 and extend their seven-game winning streak. Jason Robertson got the game started off with a goal from just below the hashmarks. After a strong zone entry, Evgenii Dadonov found Roope Hintz, who passed to Robertson, beating Merilainen for his 11th goal of the season.

Merilainen started this game for the Senators, making his second straight start and getting the nod in both games of the back-to-back situation. After earning a shutout against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Merilainen was excellent for the Senators, making 24 saves on 26 shots against.

Leevi Merilainen, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Senators would go into the first intermission with just five shots and no goals. With offensive concerns looming after their recent stretch of games, there was some concern, but in the second period, they woke up and played very well.

Just over three minutes into the second period, Drake Batherson sent a puck toward the net, and despite it being three feet off of the ground, Josh Norris batted it past Casey DeSmith to tie the game. Under a minute later, the Senators would enter the Stars zone and after a blocked cross-crease pass, Jake Sanderson was able to gather the puck back and take it behind the net, and found Tim Stutzle out front to take the lead.

Later in the period, Roope Hintz put one past Merilainen on the power play, but after Senators head coach Travis Green opted to challenge for offside, the goal was called back. There would be no more goal-scoring in the second, and the Senators would take the lead in the shots department, leading the Stars 21-15 after 40 minutes.

The Senators wasted no time in the third period, as just 21 seconds into the frame, Shane Pinto carried the puck and pushed hard to the net, and after Nick Cousins picked up the rebound, Matthew Highmore ended up batting the puck into the net for a 3-1 lead. This was Highmore’s first NHL goal since April 21, 2022, which was 997 days ago.

After two minutes of extended pressure, the Stars would pull DeSmith and send out five forwards with Miro Heiskanen with just three minutes to go. As the clock hit two minutes remaining, Artem Zub sent the puck over the glass, and would have an extended look with a 6-on-4 opportunity. After Claude Giroux came close to burying a 180-foot shot, the Stars would recover, and after another faceoff, Dadonov elevated the puck over Merilainen to bring the Stars to within one goal.

The Stars were unable to score again, and the Senators held on for the win.

The Stars are back in action on Jan. 14 as they stop and play the Toronto Maple Leafs before heading back home, and the Senators have a game the same day as they visit Long Island and take on the New York Islanders.