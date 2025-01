Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Lightning – 1/16/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (18-21-5) at LIGHTNING (23-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul

Mitchell Chaffee — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Point will return after being benched for a 6-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday for missing a team meeting. … The Lightning reassigned forward Jack Finley to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Moser has resumed skating and participated in some drills during Tampa Bay’s morning skate Tuesday; the defenseman will miss his 16th straight game.

