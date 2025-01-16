Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Blues – 1/16/25

The Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (21-15-7) at BLUES (21-20-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins — Yegor Sharangovich — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Status report
The Flames will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the Blues on Tuesday.
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
Neighbours took part in St. Louis’ morning skate Thursday and is expected to play after leaving practice Wednesday with an upper-body injury. … Bolduc, a healthy scratch Tuesday, will replace Texier, a forward. … Saad, a forward, could be a healthy scratch and be replaced by Walker; if Neighbours is unable to play, Saad is likely to play in his place on the top line.
