Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Blues – 1/16/25

The Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (21-15-7) at BLUES (21-20-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins — Yegor Sharangovich — Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Status report

The Flames will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the Blues on Tuesday.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Neighbours took part in St. Louis’ morning skate Thursday and is expected to play after leaving practice Wednesday with an upper-body injury. … Bolduc, a healthy scratch Tuesday, will replace Texier, a forward. … Saad, a forward, could be a healthy scratch and be replaced by Walker; if Neighbours is unable to play, Saad is likely to play in his place on the top line.

