Projected Lineups for Flames vs Blues – 1/14/25

The Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (21-14-7) at BLUES (20-20-4)8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins — Yegor Sharangovich — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Status report
The Flames did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Vladar could start after Wolf made 23 saves Monday.
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Alexandre Texier
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Nathan Walker, Zack Bolduc
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
Neighbours and Saad will flip spots on the forward lines. … Texier and Joseph will replace Bolduc and Walker, each a forward.
