Projected Lineups for Flames vs Blues – 1/14/25

The Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (21-14-7) at BLUES (20-20-4)8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins — Yegor Sharangovich — Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Vladar could start after Wolf made 23 saves Monday.

Latest for THW:

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Alexandre Texier

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Nathan Walker, Zack Bolduc

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Neighbours and Saad will flip spots on the forward lines. … Texier and Joseph will replace Bolduc and Walker, each a forward.

Latest for THW: