Lightning Mid-Season Report Cards: Second-Line Forwards

The Tampa Bay Lightning are a few games behind the rest of the NHL, but it’s still time to grade every Lightning player’s performance through the first half of the season.

I’ve broken down the lineup, and this article will focus on all the second-line forwards. Earlier this month, I assigned grades to the defense core and first-line forwards. The “second line” was determined by receiving the most ice time together outside of Nikita Kucherov’s line.

Brandon Hagel: A

Brandon Hagel has shifted from one of the NHL’s best complementary scorers to one of its best all-around forwards in two-and-a-half seasons with the Lightning. While some think Hagel is bolstered by a star-studded team carried by Kucherov, he and the Russian winger have only linked up for five goals at five-on-five this season via Natural Stat Trick’s player-scoring summary.

Hagel is tied for third in five-on-five points in the league behind Kucherov and the Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl. Furthermore, he is tied for 17th in points with 20 goals and 48 points in 41 games. He also provides an elite impact on defense and special teams. In roughly 90 shorthanded minutes, Hagel controlled 50% of the goal share (GF%), which is nearly unheard of at the NHL level.

Hagel excels at generating shots off the forecheck and cycle in the microstats workbook. He also ranks second on the Lightning in zone entry assists per 60. Deservingly, Hagel will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Anthony Cirelli: A

Known for his defensive prowess, Anthony Cirelli returned to Tampa Bay earlier than usual this summer to work on his offensive skill set with Kucherov – one of the NHL’s most gifted players. The extra work Cirelli put in has helped as he’s posted 17 goals and 36 points in 40 games.

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

With Cirelli on pace to shatter his career-high point totals, he’s still maintaining his flawless defensive game against tough matchups every night. He ranks third among Lightning forwards, allowing just 2.03 expected goals per 60 (xGA/60). Moreover, he’s part of the same penalty-kill unit as his even-strength linemate Hagel.

Cirelli is best at exiting the zone with possession. He is tied for second in carry-out percentage on zone exits in the microstats workbook. He plays more of a low-risk style, mostly feeding the defenders up top at the blue line for shots from a distance. Cirelli will also represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off with Hagel.

Conor Geekie: B-

Tampa Bay desperately needed depth up front heading into the campaign, and the 20-year-old rookie has been serviceable at the midway point. Not expected to make the team immediately out of training camp, Conor Geekie earned a spot in the Lightning’s opening-night lineup by surprise.

Due to his massive frame, Geekie has held his own at the NHL level through his first 39 games. In those matchups, he’s scored five goals and recorded 11 points, which is tied for 12th amongst NHL rookies. He’s been a solid possession player at five-on-five, controlling 51.1% of the on-ice expected goal share (xGF%) and 50.55 of the on-ice Corsi share (CF%).

Geekie has looked his best off the rush, leading the Lightning in zone entry carry-in percentage in the microstats dataset. He will only continue to get smarter and develop his all-around game in the defensive zone.

Lightning’s Second Line Stepping Up

The Lightning’s second line has stepped up this season and continues to factor into one of the NHL’s best offenses. Hagel and Cirelli have become stars and will be recognized at the 4 Nations Face-Off , while Geekie is an up-and-coming forward. The Lightning face off next against the Boston Bruins on the road on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. EST.